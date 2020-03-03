|
Jamie John Folse, 48, of Schriever, passed away on March 1, 2020. He was born on Nov. 18, 1971 to Bobby and Nellie Folse in Thibodaux.
After graduating from H.L. Bourgeois in 1991, he went on to study Criminal Justice at Nicholls State University. After graduation he landed a job as a Wildlife Enforcement Agent at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries kicking off a seventeen and a half year career before retiring in August of 2018. In 1989 he met Billie. They had two sons, Tyler and Hunter and married in 2005.
Jamie liked Pedro, Poker, and fishing. He was an avid Saints and LSU fan if they were winning. A recent hobby that he developed a passion for is creating Crank Bait Lures, and he was really good at it for a blind guy.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Jamie was predeceased by his brother, Timmy Folse; his father, Bobby Folse; his mother, Nellie Folse; his sister, Donna Usey Folse; and his nephew, Jordan Mayon.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Folse and his two sons, Tyler and Hunter Folse; his siblings, Rhonda Adams and husband Danny, Tod Folse, Scott Folse and wife Michelle, Bobby Folse, and Amy Messer and husband Erik, and Mathew Folse; his mothers-in-law and fathers-in-law, Rita and Michael Chatsko and Bill and Donna Tarpley; his sisters-in-law, Bobbie Tarpley and her husband Darryl, and Joanna Landry and her husband Donnie; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020