Jamie Paul Dupre, 48, a native of Chauvin and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Elie Cemetery in Chauvin.
He is survived by his brother, Ryan Dupre (Cheri); sister, Mindy Brunet (Leon); nephews Joshua Brunet, Dalton Dupre and Brayden Dupre; and nieces Shelby Brunet, Julie Dupre, Destini Eschete and Kandace Ellender.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll Dupre and Ellen Boudreaux; paternal grandparents Willard and Albertine Dupre; maternal grandparents Irvin and Edith Boudreaux; uncles Perry Dupre, Danny Dupre, Joey Boudreaux and Jerry Wahl; and aunt Maudry Wahl.
The family wishes to thank Thibodaux Homecare Center and St. Joseph Hospice.
Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019