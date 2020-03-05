|
|
Jamorrion "Guk" Tolbert departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his residence in Gray. He was 26, and a native of Gray.
Religious services at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel in Thibodaux. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
Jamorrion is survived by his parents, Latonia and Eric Chatham; maternal grandparents, Lee Brown Sr. and Wanda Brown; paternal grandparents, Percy and Donna Smith; brothers, Cameron and Killian Cheatham; sister, Jadah Cheatham; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020