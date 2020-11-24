Jane Ann Torres Babin
Thibodaux - Jane Ann Torres Babin, 72, a native of Bayou Boeuf and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on November 23, 2020.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8:30 am until 10:30 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery - Thibodaux.
She is survived by her husband, Olan Babin; son, Jeremy Babin (Cherisse); daughter, Jennifer Babin; grandchildren, Claire and Andrew Babin, Isaac and Liam Derouen; brothers, Roland Torres (Merlin), Lawrence Torres (Verna Mae); sisters, Catherine LeBlanc (Junior), Miriam Lirette (Mike).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grasien and Agnes Rodrigue Torres; brothers, Franklin Torres, Harold (Catherine) Torres; sister, Grace (Earl) Guidry.
The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional and home health care, also Ms. Njemia Ellis
