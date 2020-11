Jane Ann Torres BabinThibodaux - Jane Ann Torres Babin, 72, a native of Bayou Boeuf and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on November 23, 2020.Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8:30 am until 10:30 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery - Thibodaux.She is survived by her husband, Olan Babin; son, Jeremy Babin (Cherisse); daughter, Jennifer Babin; grandchildren, Claire and Andrew Babin, Isaac and Liam Derouen; brothers, Roland Torres (Merlin), Lawrence Torres (Verna Mae); sisters, Catherine LeBlanc (Junior), Miriam Lirette (Mike).She was preceded in death by her parents, Grasien and Agnes Rodrigue Torres; brothers, Franklin Torres, Harold (Catherine) Torres; sister, Grace (Earl) Guidry.The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional and home health care, also Ms. Njemia EllisOnline condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.