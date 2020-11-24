1/1
Jane Ann Torres Babin
Jane Ann Torres Babin
Thibodaux - Jane Ann Torres Babin, 72, a native of Bayou Boeuf and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on November 23, 2020.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8:30 am until 10:30 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery - Thibodaux.
She is survived by her husband, Olan Babin; son, Jeremy Babin (Cherisse); daughter, Jennifer Babin; grandchildren, Claire and Andrew Babin, Isaac and Liam Derouen; brothers, Roland Torres (Merlin), Lawrence Torres (Verna Mae); sisters, Catherine LeBlanc (Junior), Miriam Lirette (Mike).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grasien and Agnes Rodrigue Torres; brothers, Franklin Torres, Harold (Catherine) Torres; sister, Grace (Earl) Guidry.
The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional and home health care, also Ms. Njemia Ellis
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
NOV
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
