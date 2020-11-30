1/1
Jane Helen Frost Naquin
Jane Helen Frost Naquin
Jane Helen Frost Naquin, 97, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 7:03 PM. Born May 14, 1923 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Private services will be held.
She is survived by her sons, Herman Louis Naquin, Jr., Peter Brent Naquin (Donna), Thomas James Naquin (Paula); daughters, Ellen Naquin Swift (James), Suzette Naquin Rouse, Jane Naquin Chotto (Dwight), Mary Louise Naquin Callais (Donald); son in law, Donald J. Rouse, Sr.; grandchildren, Tessie Chambers (Barry), Gregory Swift (Jessica), Elizabeth Swift, Donnie Rouse (Kara), Mandy Martinolich (Jason), Richard Naquin (Laura), Christopher Naquin (Tori), Thomas Naquin, II, (Addie), Jordan Callais, Parker Callais, Sadie Chotto and Mason Chotto; great grandchildren, Chance, Reese and Morgan Chambers, Cooper and Corrin Swift, Lillian, Julia and Everett Rouse, Camille, Amelia, Madeline, Allison, June and Graham Naquin, Holden, Britton and Hudson Martinolich and David Howard, III; sister, Grace Frost Peltier.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Louis Naquin, Sr.; parents, Clarence James Frost and Ouida Mai Folse Frost; grandchild, baby boy Rouse; great grandchild, Thomas James Naquin, III; sisters, Verna Frost Dupont and Ouida Mai Frost Diedrich.
Mrs. Jane was a homemaker, teacher, and Avon Sales Representative. She volunteered with numerous organizations throughout her community. She received her bachelor's degree of Home Economics through U.L.L. (formerly U.S.I.) She was a devout Catholic, enjoyed traveling and loved socializing and having coffee with her sisters and friends. Her family always came first, never missing her children and grandchildren's events, and always made them feel loved.
The family would like to thank the administration, staff, and nurses of Lafourche Home for their dedication and kindness they gave during her time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
