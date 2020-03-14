|
Jane Marie Vicknair LeBoeuf, 81, a native of Labadieville (White Plantation) and resident of Schriever, was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was a selfless, loving, proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a devoted wife to her husband, Gerald, whom she always took care of.
Jane was an avid Saints and LSU fan and an amazing cook. She loved attending class reunions with her close friends of Mt. Carmel Academy (presently E.D. White Catholic High School) where she graduated in 1957. She was a selfless, loving, kind person always putting everyone, especially family, first. After 20 dedicated years with the Terrebonne Parish School System, she retired. Jane always had an infectious smile, a great sense of humor, never met a stranger, always had her door open for everyone and was a friend to many.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Gerald Paul LeBoeuf; two children, Mark Paul LeBoeuf (Angella), and Robin Ann LeBoeuf Hooper (Timothy "Tim"); four grandchildren, Jade LeBoeuf Loup (Chad), Chase Kirby, Chase Hooper (Tracy), and Aaron Hooper (Sydney); six great-grandchildren, Lillian, Grant, and Claire Loup, Blakely, Spencer, and Beau Hooper; six sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as her granddog, Jax Hooper, whom she willingly watched and cared for when Robin was out of town.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie Bourg Vicknair; as well as two brothers, Flavian "Vick" and Larry Vicknair, all of whom she missed and loved dearly.
The family would like to send a very special thanks to the staff of Acadian Ambulance Service, the Schriever Volunteer Fire Department, and the Terrebonne Parish Sherriff's Office.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, 100 Government St. Gray, LA, 70359, in Jane LeBoeuf's honor as she loved animals. Jane will be fondly remembered and dearly missed.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020