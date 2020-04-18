|
Jane Mary Guidry Savoie, age 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 11:25 p.m. She was a native and longtime resident of Houma. For the past 11 years she resided in Thibodaux, with her daughter's family.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, a private family service will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Jane is survived by her only child, Kellie Savoie Hebert and husband, Jude; brother, Thomas P. Guidry Sr. and wife, Angela; two grandchildren, Caroline Grace and Benjamin Jude Hebert; nephews, her godchild, Thomas P. Guidry Jr., Charles C. Guidry, and Tad M. Guidry; niece, Heidi M. Guidry; and her great-nephew, Gavin Guidry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thaddeus Camile and Ana Mae Cadiere Guidry.
Jane was a parishioner of Holy Rosary and St. Genevieve Catholic Churches. She was a proud graduate of St. Francis de Sales Academy. She worked for her family's business, East Park Lumber Company, as a bookkeeper for the entire 38 years it remained in business. She enjoyed painting wood crafts, and owned a small craft shop, Kellie's Korner for six years. The last five years before she retired were spent working at Dillards in Houma.
Her greatest joy was being "Ganny aka Gan" to her two beloved grandchildren.
Jane also had a large extended family and good friends in Thibodaux that she enjoyed thoroughly.
Special thanks to Lafourche Home for the Aged and St. Joseph Hospice for their loving care, support and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vandebilt Catholic High School or E.D. White Catholic High School.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020