Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Jane Savoie
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Savoie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Mary Savoie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Mary Savoie Obituary
Jane Mary Guidry Savoie, age 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 11:25 p.m. She was a native and longtime resident of Houma. For the past 11 years she resided in Thibodaux, with her daughter's family.

Due to current pandemic restrictions, a private family service will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Jane is survived by her only child, Kellie Savoie Hebert and husband, Jude; brother, Thomas P. Guidry Sr. and wife, Angela; two grandchildren, Caroline Grace and Benjamin Jude Hebert; nephews, her godchild, Thomas P. Guidry Jr., Charles C. Guidry, and Tad M. Guidry; niece, Heidi M. Guidry; and her great-nephew, Gavin Guidry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thaddeus Camile and Ana Mae Cadiere Guidry.

Jane was a parishioner of Holy Rosary and St. Genevieve Catholic Churches. She was a proud graduate of St. Francis de Sales Academy. She worked for her family's business, East Park Lumber Company, as a bookkeeper for the entire 38 years it remained in business. She enjoyed painting wood crafts, and owned a small craft shop, Kellie's Korner for six years. The last five years before she retired were spent working at Dillards in Houma.

Her greatest joy was being "Ganny aka Gan" to her two beloved grandchildren.

Jane also had a large extended family and good friends in Thibodaux that she enjoyed thoroughly.

Special thanks to Lafourche Home for the Aged and St. Joseph Hospice for their loving care, support and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vandebilt Catholic High School or E.D. White Catholic High School.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now