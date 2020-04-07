Home

Janet Faye Porche Williams


1952 - 2020
Janet Faye Porche Williams Obituary
Janet Faye Porche Williams, 68, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, passed away peacefully at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Shawn McGuire; daughters, Tawana McGuire and Ronkeisha Williams; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Anthony and William Porche; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel, Sr. and Rita Daigs Porche; brothers, Claudell, Milton, Michael and Daniel Porche, Jr.; and sisters, Lettie Singleton, Sandra Rener and Gloria Porche.

No public services will be conducted at this time. She will be interred in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
