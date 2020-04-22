Home

Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Janet Lynn Moore Obituary
Janet Lynn Moore, 62, a resident of Thibodaux, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Service information is private, burial in Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Janeetra Harvey (Ryan) Sr.; companion, Mack Thomas; brothers, Raymond and Larry Moore; sister, Connie Moore; grandchildren, Jaylen Carter, Rione Harvey and Ryan Harvey Jr.; godchildren, Courtney, Brandon and Devin Moore, and Quintrelle Green; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Evelina and Willie Moore; and brothers, Alvin and Jonnie Moore.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
