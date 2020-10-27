1/1
Janet Marie Gray
Janet Marie Gray
Raceland - Janet Marie Gray, 64, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Raceland, LA, passed away peacefully at 8:08 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Third Zion Baptist Church, 2649 Hwy 308, Raceland, LA with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Carlton D. Ingram Sr. and Carlos M. Ingram; ; three grandchildren; mother, Ella B. Smith Gray; brothers, Herbert, Jr., John, Sr., Alton, Sr., Wilfred, Sr., Bryan and Fernell Gray, Sr.; and sister, Daralyn G. Lee.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Gray, Sr.; brothers, Anthony, Sr. and Joel Gray, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Simon, Sr. and Celeste Gray; maternal grandparents, Louis and Bertha Smith.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Third Zion Baptist Church
OCT
30
Funeral
10:00 AM
Third Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
