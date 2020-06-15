Janet Richard, 78, a native and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.



A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Landry's Funeral Home in Labadieville, from 9 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville, at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery, Labadieville, LA.



She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert Richard, Sr.; children, Keith Richard, Kimberly Richard (Don Prejean), Robert Richard, Jr. (Cindy), Kristie Bourgeois (Byron), Joelene Himel (Kenny); daughter-in-law, Katie Richard; grandchildren, Chelsey Richard, Hailey Richard, Emily Comeaux, Lacey Richard, Joel Richard, Robert "Robbie" Richard, III, Layla Richard, Madison Bourgeois, Saige Bourgeois, Arabella Himel, Kenley Himel, and Camden Himel; and brother, Larry Richard.



She was preceded in death by her son, Baby Richard; parents, Gilbert and Emelda Richard; brother, Wayne Richard; and sister, Janice Richard.



Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store