Janet Rodrigue Loupe, 62, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away on Tuesday, April 10, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Karl Loupe; son, Jared Loupe; and daughter, Karla Loupe; fur-baby, Skeeter; grand-doggy, Ella-Grace; mother, Lorita P. Rodrigue; siblings, Susan (Ed) Martinez, Kathy (Paul III) Lagraize, Laura (David) Verdun, Rhonda (Dedric) Rodrigue, and Rita (William) Carrier; brothers-in-law, Kendall (Rita) Loupe, Kerry (Debra) Loupe, Kurtis (Tanya) Loupe, and Kyle (Gwen) Loupe; and sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Glen) Bourgeois, Carol Loupe, Christie Loupe, and Cathy (Michael) Cortez.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Rodrigue Sr.; and brothers, Dale Rodrigue and Rodney Rodrigue Jr.
She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor. She was also a member of the Ladies Altar Society and lived a faith-filled life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019