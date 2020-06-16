Janice Albertine Duplantis Peltier, was born Nov. 30, 1940, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed from this Earth at 11:10 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020.



A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue. Memorial mass will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Ms. Peltier is survived by her daughter Colleen Peltier of Houma; two sons, Nathan Peltier of Pierre Part; and Patrick Peltier of Houma; five grandchildren, Dodie Peltier, Ryan Peltier, Katie and Gordon Chaisson Jr., Justin and Kylie Peltier, andJordan Peltier; longtime friend, Carrie Babin Peltier; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Rene and Justine Duplantis; and one sister, Genevieve Chauvin.



She was a resident of Chateau Terrebonne and a member of the St. Joseph Alter Society. She was very active in volunteering at local schools and with children before her convalescence. She was a founding member of the Langiappe Singers and chairman of the Cake Stand at the Lagniappe on the Bayou Fair.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



