Janice Batiste
Thibodaux - Janice Batiste departed this life on Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 74 and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church from 9:00am to religious services at 10:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by 1 son, Ron Batiste; 3 daughters, Muriel Jackson (Kevin), Dionne Batiste and Rachell Wright; 3 brothers, Russell, Jr, David Jones and Patrick Jones; 3 sisters, Eleanor Henry, Lydia Moore (Louis) and Jennifer Jones; 1 aunt, Audrey Corelon; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Russell Jones; companion, Raymond Bolden; 1 son, Douglas Batiste; 2 sisters, Francis Keller and Iris Johnson; 1 brother, Rodney Jones. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
.