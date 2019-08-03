Home

Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Janice Dugas Johnson

Janice Dugas Johnson Obituary
Janice Dugas Johnson, 68, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on August 2, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Monday, August 5, at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the church, with burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Barry Johnson; son, Christopher Johnson and fiancée, Kayla Jones; brother, Carroll Dugas and wife, Pamela Lirette Dugas; brother-in-law, Dickie Johnson and wife, Bonnie Wightman Johnson; niece and godchild, Holly Dugas Hebert; and nieces and nephews, Scott Johnson, Kim Steele, Monique Bergeron, and Clint Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Adenise Pichauffe Dugas; and nephew, Richard Johnson III.

She was an educator for 20+ years at Evergreen Jr. High School and H.L. Bourgeois High School. She loved gardening, crafts, cooking, and her little dogs and cats. She was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother and will be greatly missed.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019
