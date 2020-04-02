Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Marie Nixon Williams


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Marie Nixon Williams Obituary
Janice Marie Nixon Williams, 63, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Harvey, LA, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Warren Williams, Sr.; sons, Warren, Jr. (Tiffany) and Ronnie Williams; daughter, Kizzy Williams; 12 grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Donie Williams. Sr.; grandchildren, Warnecia Williams and Azyrion Rainey; parents, Daniel, Sr. and Doretha Nixon; brother, Jerome Nixon; and sisters, Patricia Adams and Helen Phipps.

In effort to comply with federal, state and local governmental regulations, no public services will be conducted at this time. A private burial will be held in Halfway Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -