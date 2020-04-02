|
Janice Marie Nixon Williams, 63, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Harvey, LA, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Warren Williams, Sr.; sons, Warren, Jr. (Tiffany) and Ronnie Williams; daughter, Kizzy Williams; 12 grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Donie Williams. Sr.; grandchildren, Warnecia Williams and Azyrion Rainey; parents, Daniel, Sr. and Doretha Nixon; brother, Jerome Nixon; and sisters, Patricia Adams and Helen Phipps.
In effort to comply with federal, state and local governmental regulations, no public services will be conducted at this time. A private burial will be held in Halfway Cemetery.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020