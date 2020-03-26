|
Janice Melancon Grammer, 82, a native of Cut Off, went to our heavenly Father on March 24, 2020.
A funeral service will be celebrated at a later date.
She is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Paul) Cheramie, Angela (Ron) Mitchell and Beth (Peter) Cheramie; daughter-in-law Joycelyn Ledet Grammer; grandchildren Lisa Grammer, Scott Grammer, Jay (Dominique) Schexnayder, Lexy Schexnayder (friend, Heather Parfait), Misha (Chad) Jackson, Luke Cheramie and Jean' Paul Cheramie (fiancée, Caitlyn Riche); great-granddaughter Rian Grammer; great-grandsons Gabe and Reed Schexnayder and Dominic Jackson; one sister, Rosalind (Pierre) Allemond; one niece; one nephew; three great-nieces; one great-nephew; one great-great-nephew; one great-great-niece; five step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian Bruce Melancon and Eddie J. Melancon; grandparents, Emile Bruce Sr. and Octavia Guidry Bruce, and Beauregard Melancon and Artemise Terrebonne Melancon; godparents Emile and Edelie Eymard; son Kyle J. Grammer; grandson Baby Grammer; granddaughter Lori Grammer Lee; niece/godchild Nicole Allemond Hopson; and in-laws Jack and Esa Leta Grammer.
She was a retired insurance producer, owner of Janice Grammer Insurance Agency, a member of Sacred Heart Church, a member of the Sacred Heart Church Choir, a charter member of the Cut Off Youth Center, a member of the Ladies Altar Society, a Charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America, an Officer of the Krewe of Versailles and very involved with the Bayou Bell Ringers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bayou Bell Ringers, P.O. Box 116, Cut Off, LA 70345.
Sending a big thank you to Amedisys Home Health, Brandy and Iris, Lafourche Ambulance Service, Lady of the Sea Emergency Room and Nursing Staff, especially Regan, and Jerry D. and Dr. Jay Vega for being there when she gained her wings.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020