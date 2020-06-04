Janice Moore, 76, a native of Centerville, La., and resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 31, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.



A public viewing will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Ave. in Houma. A public viewing will resume on Friday, June 5, beginning at 12 noon until funeral services at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 1101 Main St. in Franklin, La. Jules Anderson, III will officiate. Per CDC requirement/local regulations everyone is required to wear face masks upon entering into the building at all times. Burial will follow funeral services in the Israelite Society Cemetery in Centerville.



Memories of Janice will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, David Warren; one daughter, Lucinda R. (Anthony) Harrell; three sisters, Rose Mary (Paul) Elair and Lucille Rideaux and Idella Gray; other children to her marriage to David, David M. (Cayla) Warren, Rosalind Warren, Floyd Celestine and Tyrese Warren; children she helped to rear, Sharon Jackson, Jessica Johnson, Virgil Dehart and Rosemary Jasper; two god-children, Paula Lane and Jessie Richardson; six grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, George Moore Sr. and Lucinda Lane Moore; one son; two great-grandchildren Hakeem Stewart and Lawrasia Rideaux; four brothers, Sam Moore, George Moore, Jr. and William Moore and Freddie Moore; and four sisters, Jessie Daniels, Augusta Richardson, Martha Hookfin and Mary Moore.



Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements.



