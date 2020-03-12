Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
108 Livas Lane
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Resources
Janiece Randolph White Obituary
Janiece "Betty" Randolph White, 85, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 108 Livas Lane in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in Blue Lily Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Cornel Paul White; daughters Sheryl White and Tammy W. Adams (Darryl); 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Joseph White; daughter Denniece White; grandson Chonsie White; parents Paul and Estell Haynes Randolph; and siblings Paul "Rocky" Randolph, Lillian Ross, Alice Scott, Geraldine Theriot and Richard Randolph.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
