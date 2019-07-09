Home

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Janine Ayo Neck, age 71, who passed away on Friday evening, July 5 at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's downtown location from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Bruce A. Neck; her daughter, Alyssa N. Faul and her husband, Caleb; her precious granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Faul; her sister, Deborah A. Ledet and her husband, Keith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Martin & Castille is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 9 to July 10, 2019
