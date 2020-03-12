|
Janine "GiGi" Legendre Bonvillain, 60, passed away on Wednesday, March 11 at 9:55 a.m. Born January 14, 1960, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until service time on Saturday, March 14 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband Ricky Bonvillain; son Tommy Bonvillain; granddaughter Frances Marie LeBlanc; son-in-law Jordan LeBlanc; mother Irene Legendre; sisters Leslie (Dan) Mills and Joanie Legendre; and brother Jack (Heidi) Legendre.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lesley Bonvillain LeBlanc; and father, John Legendre.
GiGi taught first and second grade for 32 years at Coteau-Bayou Blue Elementary School and continued teaching after her retirement at The Little School.
She was a devout Catholic who volunteered at the Christ the Redeemer Adoration Chapel, the Good Samaritan Food Bank and was a member of the Cenacle Group who met weekly for rosaries.
She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Frances. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial donations may be made in GiGi's name to the Good Samaritan Food Bank, 100 Birch St., Thibodaux, LA 70301.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020