Janson Anthony Belanger
Janson Anthony Belanger, beloved son of Jason Belanger and Kayla Gros, was born sleeping Friday, June 26, 2020, at Terrebonne General Medical Center.

Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma-West Park in Gray. Visitation will resume at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Janson is survived by his siblings, Tayler Belanger, Jayce Belanger, and McKenzie Holland; maternal grandparents, Amanda Rivere and Eugene LaCoste; maternal great-grandparents, Nitty and Nancy Aucoin; maternal great-great-grandparents, William and Enola Aucoin; paternal grandparents, Ray and Robbie Belanger; paternal great-grandmother, Therecia Belanger; aunts and uncles, Jake and Tiffany Belanger, Donovan and Shaylin LaCoste, Drake LaCoste, Jamie and Tony Freia, Matti Rivere and Marki Rivere; godparents, Jude Adams, Marki Rivere, Kayla Adams; first cousins, Seth, Alex and Owen Belanger, Drayden, Brayleigh and Charlotte LaCoste and Jillian and Luke Freia.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Ray and Dorina Pitre, Hubert Belanger, Mary and Jerry LaCoste and Denise Blanchard Gros.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma-West Park is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
