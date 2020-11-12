Jardney Bell
Jardney Bell departed this life on Friday, November 6, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. He was 30 and a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Third Zion Baptist Church, 2649 LA 308, Raceland, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00. Burial in Allen Chapel Cemetery. Survived by his father, Howard Bell, Jr.; mother, Dianne L. Bell; 1 daughter, Jahlani A. Bell; 5 brothers, Courtney Poche (Kala), Shecory Bell, Jacorey Bell, Corey Holmes and Christian Bell; 4 sisters, Laquitha Thomas, Monique Myers (Michael), Tamika Crandle (Terrance) and adopted sister, Ronneisha Landry (Dontrell); paternal grandparents, Marguerite and Howard Bell, Sr.; mother of his daughter, Erica Bolden; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brother, Jaret Lee; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Owens. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
