Jared Paul Melancon, 46, a native of Cut Off and resident of Galliano, passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral services on July 18, 2019, at Christian Family Center. Funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Jared is survived by his wife, Tatum Adams Melancon; children, Macy and Alex Melancon; stepson, Seth Adams; parents, Loyman and Mamie Eymard Melancon; brother, Jules (Melanie) Melancon; sisters, Pattie (Dirk) Barrios, Wendy (Shain Lovette) Dodge, Teena (Timmy) O'Neal, Suzette (Ram) Esponge; godchildren, Dustin Dodge and Ram Esponge Jr.; father and mother-in-law, Craig and Ruth Adams; brother-in-law, Geordie Adams.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jules and Odile Melancon, and Louis and Inez Eymard; niece, Trish Barrios; aunts, Linda Thibodaux, Doris Pete and Stella Pierce; uncles, Dallas Adams, Henry Thibodaux Sr., Scott Pete, Sr., Early Orgeron, Raymond and Chester Melancon and Rodney Eymard; and cousins, Glenn and Antony Melancon, Peter Orgeron, Jody Pierce, Scott Pete Jr. and Rickey Thibodaux
Jared was employed by Mobile-Tel, Al-Tel and Verizon.
We would like to thank all our family, friends and the whole Larose, Cut Off, Galliano and Golden Meadow community for all the prayers and support during his illness.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 16 to July 17, 2019