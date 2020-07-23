1/1
Jaren Jupiter
Jaren Jupiter, 30, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Thibodaux and Corpus Christi, Texas, departed this life on Tuesday, July 8, 2020.

Visiting will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at New St. Luke Baptist Church 106 Union Street in Houma. Burial is private.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Nedra Jupiter; father, Clifford Harris Jr.; brothers, Kevante Jupiter, Clifford Harris III and Marquis Dabney; sisters, Sha'Nyra Harris, Iyanla Johnson, Keonte' Dabney and Kayla Nixon; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Barbara Jean Jupiter and Bernice Harris; grandfather, Clifford Harris, Sr.; brother, Jamyrin Preston; and sister, Kelayah Willoughby.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
New St. Luke Baptist Church
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
New St. Luke Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
