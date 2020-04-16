|
Jarrad Christopher Triggs, 39, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Service information is private.
He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved parents Ernest and Mary Triggs; son J'Kyle M. Triggs; brothers Garland (Charity) and Nathaniel (Matalena); sister Saundra Triggs; companion Kisha Young; godchildren Jewel, Jade, Jordan Triggs; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Pearl Ellis; paternal grandparents Warner and Louise Triggs.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020