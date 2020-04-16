Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Resources
More Obituaries for Jarrad Triggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jarrad Christopher Triggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jarrad Christopher Triggs Obituary
Jarrad Christopher Triggs, 39, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Service information is private.

He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved parents Ernest and Mary Triggs; son J'Kyle M. Triggs; brothers Garland (Charity) and Nathaniel (Matalena); sister Saundra Triggs; companion Kisha Young; godchildren Jewel, Jade, Jordan Triggs; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Pearl Ellis; paternal grandparents Warner and Louise Triggs.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jarrad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -