Jarred Michael "Jrock" Turner Sr., 23, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 8:27 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.



Jarred is survived by his children, Jarred Michael Turner Jr. and Kensleigh Turner; parents, Jesse Turner Sr. (Rockie) and Andrell Carter Jones (Stanley); siblings, Jeremy Carter Sr. (April), Jesse Turner (Margaret), Malik Jones, Stanley Jones Jr., Brandi Turner, Jasmine Harold, Mya Turner, Deshante Cole and Destinee Cole; maternal grandfather, Charles Williams (Sandra); maternal great-grandparents, Onita Ruffin Harris (Charles) and Ervin Carter (Ruby); aunts, Deborah Thomas (Roosevelt) and Joanetta Parker (Joe); uncles, Reginald Brown (Orrienyentay), Corey Williams (Shawna), Sherrod Williams, Bryson Williams and Huey Lyons; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sandra Carter Brown; and paternal grandparents, James and Peggy Townsend Turner.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.





