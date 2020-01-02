Home

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beulah Baptist Church
5544 N. Bayou Black Drive
Gibson, LA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Beulah Baptist Church
5544 N. Bayou Black Drive
Gibson, LA
Jarvelle R. Edmond Obituary
Jarvelle R. Edmond departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in Thibodaux. He was 25, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation from 10 a.m. to religious services at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Beulah Baptist Church, 5544 N. Bayou Black Drive in Gibson. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, 109 St. Peter Street in Thibodaux.

Survived by his father, Jarvis Wagner (Adrian); mother and stepfather, Denise Edmond Harvey and James Harvey Jr.; stepbrothers, Daytwon Harvey, Leontre Singleton and Devon Washington; sister, Cekeidra Butler (Randall); stepsisters, Jantae Harvey and Janeya Wagner; paternal grandmother, Janet Johnson (Cordell); maternal grandmother, Shirley Edmond; a numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Edmond; and paternal grandfather, Clifford Harris.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
