Jason Adam Dupont, age 42, a longtime resident of Houma, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Magnolia Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in St. Francis cemetery No. 2.



Jason is survived by his wife of 20 years, Annette Hebert Dupont; sons, Connor James Dupont, and Tristen Michael Dupont; father, Jerome Dupont; mother, Myra Bergeron Dupont; sister, Andrea Dupont Walley and husband Bruce; niece, Scarlett Walley; and nephew, Silas Walley.



He is also survived by numerous family and friends that he loved dearly.



He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald Ernest Dupont and Mary Joyce Begue Dupont; and maternal grandparents, Norman Anthony Bergeron and Vergie Cologne Bergeron.



Jason was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He loved his wife and enjoyed the last 20 years with her and also spending time with his sons. They will remember their dad with many memories especially their love for gaming. Jason worked for Crescent Crown Distributing for 18 years which led him to brewing his own beer with his brother-in-law, Eric Coco. Anyone who knew him also knew his love for Christmas and thoroughly enjoyed the holidays.



Jason was an avid music lover and enjoyed all genres of music.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Ochsner Home Health, and Heart of Hospice for their love and care to Jason and a heartwarming thank you to his nurse Sue. Annette would like to also thank her South Louisiana Bank work family for their love and support through this difficult time and the many friends and family who called and texted in support.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



