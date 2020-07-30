1/1
Jason Adam Dupont
1977 - 2020
Jason Adam Dupont, age 42, a longtime resident of Houma, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Magnolia Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in St. Francis cemetery No. 2.

Jason is survived by his wife of 20 years, Annette Hebert Dupont; sons, Connor James Dupont, and Tristen Michael Dupont; father, Jerome Dupont; mother, Myra Bergeron Dupont; sister, Andrea Dupont Walley and husband Bruce; niece, Scarlett Walley; and nephew, Silas Walley.

He is also survived by numerous family and friends that he loved dearly.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald Ernest Dupont and Mary Joyce Begue Dupont; and maternal grandparents, Norman Anthony Bergeron and Vergie Cologne Bergeron.

Jason was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He loved his wife and enjoyed the last 20 years with her and also spending time with his sons. They will remember their dad with many memories especially their love for gaming. Jason worked for Crescent Crown Distributing for 18 years which led him to brewing his own beer with his brother-in-law, Eric Coco. Anyone who knew him also knew his love for Christmas and thoroughly enjoyed the holidays.

Jason was an avid music lover and enjoyed all genres of music.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Ochsner Home Health, and Heart of Hospice for their love and care to Jason and a heartwarming thank you to his nurse Sue. Annette would like to also thank her South Louisiana Bank work family for their love and support through this difficult time and the many friends and family who called and texted in support.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
1
Service
12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

July 30, 2020
Met Jason for the first time when I came to visit Bruce last October and he was welcoming and friendly. We chatted over a drink at a family barbecue about music. Really nice guy and he will be missed. Sending deepest sympathies to all the family.
Tom Walley
Family
July 30, 2020
You were the best kind of friend. I love you and will miss you brother!
Brinton Mosley
Friend
July 29, 2020
I am soo sorry to hear about Jason’s passing. Annette, you and the kids are in my thoughts and heart right now. He will be extremely missed!
Chase Blanchard
Friend
July 29, 2020
My sincere condolences to you Annette, your boys, and Jason’s family. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. May his soul now Rest In Peace.
Ann Lirette
Friend
July 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss. All our love during this hard time. From my family to yours. Hugs.
Misty (misfit) S (AC)
Acquaintance
July 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will continue to pray for your family!! Love Marie (Co-worker of Myra)
Edith Francis
Friend
July 29, 2020
I’m so sadden to hear about the loss of Jason! Know that y’all are all in my heart and prayers!❤ Love, Kitty Moore
KITTY MOORE
Friend
July 29, 2020
Our love is with Annette, the boys, and all who knew and loved Jason.

If I could say goodbye to Jason, I would tell him thank you for loving my friend so much and thanks for all the laughs. No one could retell a funny story better than you. You were one of the funniest people I have had the pleasure of knowing.

What time Scott was able to share with you was special and you were a big reason he enjoyed visiting Houma. You always welcomed us in your home like we were just a part of your family.

You will be missed!
Kerrie and Scott Donahue
Friend
July 29, 2020
My family's thoughts and prayers are with you, Annette, Tristen, and Connor. We are so very sorry for your loss.
Jeremy Poche'
Friend
