Jason "Noonie" Anthony Steib Sr., 27, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Allen Chapel AME Church, 1106 Lagarde Street in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in Moses Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Lyric Amari Steib; father, Terry J. Steib Sr. (Bonnie); mother, Leslie Goudy Steib; brother, Terry Goudy; sisters, Ceari Lewis (Terrence) and Bethanie Brown; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Marie Dumas Steib; maternal grandmother, Faye Goudy; and companion, Anitra Woods.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Isaiah Goudy; and aunt, Lisa Goudy.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019