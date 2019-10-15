Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Steib Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Anthony Steib Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Anthony Steib Sr. Obituary
Jason "Noonie" Anthony Steib Sr., 27, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Allen Chapel AME Church, 1106 Lagarde Street in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in Moses Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Lyric Amari Steib; father, Terry J. Steib Sr. (Bonnie); mother, Leslie Goudy Steib; brother, Terry Goudy; sisters, Ceari Lewis (Terrence) and Bethanie Brown; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Marie Dumas Steib; maternal grandmother, Faye Goudy; and companion, Anitra Woods.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Isaiah Goudy; and aunt, Lisa Goudy.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now