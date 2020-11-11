Jason Cunningham, Sr.

Houma, LA - Jason Cunningham, Sr., 70, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to service time at 12:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA followed by burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, LA.

He is survived by his wife, Michele Cunningham; children, Jason Cunningham, Jr. and wife Priscilla, Josetta Cunningham and husband Kyle, Katherine "Katy" Duthu, Roger Clement, Abigail Howard, Angelica Heath; sister, Roberta Fanguy and husband Julius; numerous grandchildren, nephews, and nieces; one great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Loveless Cunningham and Mabel Lecompte Cunningham; brothers, Leroy Cunningham, Horace Cunningham, Lloyd Cunningham; sister, Annie Parks.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.



