Jason Cunningham Sr.
Jason Cunningham, Sr.
Houma, LA - Jason Cunningham, Sr., 70, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to service time at 12:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA followed by burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, LA.
He is survived by his wife, Michele Cunningham; children, Jason Cunningham, Jr. and wife Priscilla, Josetta Cunningham and husband Kyle, Katherine "Katy" Duthu, Roger Clement, Abigail Howard, Angelica Heath; sister, Roberta Fanguy and husband Julius; numerous grandchildren, nephews, and nieces; one great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Loveless Cunningham and Mabel Lecompte Cunningham; brothers, Leroy Cunningham, Horace Cunningham, Lloyd Cunningham; sister, Annie Parks.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
