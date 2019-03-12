Home

Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Jason Mark Authement

Jason Mark Authement Obituary
Jason Mark Authement, 58, a native of Chauvin and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on March 6, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Niehaus Authement; mother, Merle Pellegrin Authement; sons, Ryan Davidson, Timothy Davidson, and Thomas Davidson, and Scottie Desoto; brothers, Cecil Authement, Adrie Authement, Faron Authement; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Horace Authement.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
