Jason Mark Authement, 58, a native of Chauvin and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on March 6, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Niehaus Authement; mother, Merle Pellegrin Authement; sons, Ryan Davidson, Timothy Davidson, and Thomas Davidson, and Scottie Desoto; brothers, Cecil Authement, Adrie Authement, Faron Authement; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Horace Authement.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019