Jason Paul Andras, a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the age of 53.
A memorial visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 19 at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Interment will take place at a later date.
Jason is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Joan Hernandez Andras; sons Dillon Andras, Jacob Andras and Shane Hernandez (Brittany); daughter Mandy Andras; grandchildren Caleb, Zoey, Claire and Allie; mother, Rosa Mae Andras; brothers Wilson Jr. and Alan; sisters Mona, Linda, Faye, Deanna, and Judy and Mary; and father-in-law Euclid Hernandez.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilson Andras Sr.; paternal grandparents, Clovis and Louisa Andras; and maternal grandparents, John and Helen Fremin.
Jason was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially passing time fishing. He never met a stranger and always made everyone smile. He took pride in his work as a heavy equipment operator for over 30 years. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019