Jason Rendell Hill, 42, a resident of Boutte, unexpectedly departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Mary Flower Cemetery in Ama.



He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, Jason Hill Jr. and Jae'shon Hill; daughter, Unique Thomas; sisters, Erica Clement (Clarence), Letitia LeBeauf, Crystal Rafiel (Joseph), Kelva Hill, and Dionca Diggs (Tray); and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Beverly Geason; brother, Percy Hill.; and sister, Tyra Hill.



Kennedy Funeral is in charge of arrangements.



