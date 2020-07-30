1/1
Jason Rendell Hill
Jason Rendell Hill, 42, a resident of Boutte, unexpectedly departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Mary Flower Cemetery in Ama.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, Jason Hill Jr. and Jae'shon Hill; daughter, Unique Thomas; sisters, Erica Clement (Clarence), Letitia LeBeauf, Crystal Rafiel (Joseph), Kelva Hill, and Dionca Diggs (Tray); and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Beverly Geason; brother, Percy Hill.; and sister, Tyra Hill.

Kennedy Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Mary Flower Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
