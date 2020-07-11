Jay Thomas Griffin, a native of Mathews, resident of Bayou Blue and former resident of Springfield, Mo., passed away at 9:07 a.m. on July 8, 2020, at the age of 44.



Jay is survived by his daughters, Haylee Griffin and Jocelyn Griffin; father, Rudy Griffin and stepmother Betty Griffin; mother, Donna Roberts and stepfather William Roberts; stepbrothers, Monty Irvin and wife Claudia, Brad Roberts, and Jordan Roberts and wife Emily, stepsisters, Shayna Boudwin, Cheryl Irvin, and Christa Roberts and husband Fred; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Jay T. was preceded in death by his grandparents, Johnny and Marie Louise Griffin and Edgar and Enola Guidry.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



Sincere thanks to all who have expressed condolences and extended prayers on Jay's behalf. He was loved and will be missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store