Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayquan Chenier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayquan T. Chenier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jayquan T. Chenier Obituary
Jayquan T. Chenier, 22, departed this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Thibodaux. He was a native of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial in the Church Cemetery.

Jayquan is survived by his mother, Tara C. Short (Joshua); father, Londell Carter (Dione); sons, Jayquan J. Chenier and Carter Chenier; brothers, Todd Chenier, Jason Michel, Jace Bolden and Jazion Southall; sisters, Dejaia "LaLa" Chenier, Hahreante Coleman, Ke'shari Taylor, Jameehr Short, Nala, Nyeisha and Nykila Southall; maternal grandparents, Benedict and Stella Miller, Nora and Walter Morris; paternal grandparents, Lionel and Maude Every; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now