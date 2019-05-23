|
Jayquan T. Chenier, 22, departed this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Thibodaux. He was a native of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
Jayquan is survived by his mother, Tara C. Short (Joshua); father, Londell Carter (Dione); sons, Jayquan J. Chenier and Carter Chenier; brothers, Todd Chenier, Jason Michel, Jace Bolden and Jazion Southall; sisters, Dejaia "LaLa" Chenier, Hahreante Coleman, Ke'shari Taylor, Jameehr Short, Nala, Nyeisha and Nykila Southall; maternal grandparents, Benedict and Stella Miller, Nora and Walter Morris; paternal grandparents, Lionel and Maude Every; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 24, 2019