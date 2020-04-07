|
|
Sgt. Jayvon H. Jenkins, US Army Veteran, departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Bellingham, WA. He was 37, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Washington.
A private funeral service will be live streamed on Friday, April 10, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in Louisiana National Cemetery.
Jayvon is survived by his mother, Suzanne Dickerson; daughter, Jai Marie Jenkins; brother, Cameron Carter; sisters, Jazmin Carter and Amour Jenkins (Abdullah) Hassoon; his fiancé,
Rachel Rodriguez; nephew, Staff Sgt. Tyler Jenkins, USAF; and nieces, Zenith Jenkins and Amirah Hassoon.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Jenkins.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020