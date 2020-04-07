Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Burial
Following Services
Louisiana National Cemetery
Sgt. Jayvon H. Jenkins

Sgt. Jayvon H. Jenkins Obituary
Sgt. Jayvon H. Jenkins, US Army Veteran, departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Bellingham, WA. He was 37, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Washington.

A private funeral service will be live streamed on Friday, April 10, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in Louisiana National Cemetery.

Jayvon is survived by his mother, Suzanne Dickerson; daughter, Jai Marie Jenkins; brother, Cameron Carter; sisters, Jazmin Carter and Amour Jenkins (Abdullah) Hassoon; his fiancé,
Rachel Rodriguez; nephew, Staff Sgt. Tyler Jenkins, USAF; and nieces, Zenith Jenkins and Amirah Hassoon.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Jenkins.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
