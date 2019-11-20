Home

Jazzmine Raenell Byrd Obituary
Jazzmine Raenell Byrd, 32, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Houma, 6775 West Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Crescent Farm Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Ja'Quis, Je'Shai and Seniya Byrd; brothers, Zamir, Stephon II; "Lance" and Zarius Byrd; paternal grandfather, James Byrd (Octavia); and maternal grandmother, Leola McGuire.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephon Lance Sr. and Ruby McGuire Byrd; paternal grandmother, Ora Mae Byrd; and maternal grandfather, Eugene McGuire.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
