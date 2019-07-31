|
J.D. Granier, 75, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
J.D. is survived by his wife, Pam; and children, Lonnie and wife Roxanne Granier, Michael Granier and Briane and husband Chris Baudoin; grandchildren Megan Coker, Bryce Granier, Braden Baudoin, Wyatt Baudoin and Greysen Baudoin; and great-grandchildren Zoey Coker, Bailey Bourg and Carter Grace Bourg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert "Vance" and Una Robichaux Granier, sister MaryAnn Hightower and granddaughter Karsyn Baudoin.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019