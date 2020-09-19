Jean Claire Blackmore Stafford

Terrebonne Parish - Jean Claire Blackmore Stafford, 65, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 7:03 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in New Rising Sun Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Nolan Wesley, Jr. (Danielle) and Damium Porter; daughter, Danielle W. Henderson (Ernest); seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; mother, Charlotte Williams Station; sisters, Druzella Lipscomb and Patricia S. Samuel; godchildren, Earl Nevis, Jr. and Lance Grandison.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gerard Theriot; father, James Station; grandparents, Harry, Sr. and Victoria Wilson Williams; uncles, Harry, Jr. and Jake Williams.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store