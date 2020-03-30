|
|
Jean D. Morvant, a native of Chackbay and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 84.
There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Marcombe Morvant; daughters, Allyson Morvant Diaz and husband, Todd Diaz, and Angelique Morvant Benoit and husband, Ron Benoit; grandchildren, Jared Diaz, Morgan Henning Barrilleaux, Nicholas Benoit, Kristen Benoit Gautreaux, and Andrew Benoit; great-grandchildren, Reece Diaz, Cameron Benoit, Marley Mosier, Liam Barrilleaux, Grayson Gautreaux, and newborn Maddox Gautreaux; brother, Clarence Morvant Jr.; and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Modeste Clement Morvant and Clarence Joseph Morvant Sr.; brother, Charles W. Morvant; niece, Elizabeth Morvant Jennings; and nephew Marcus J. Morvant.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020