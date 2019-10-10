|
|
Jean Helen Johnston, 73, passed away suddenly at 12:33 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Jean was born Dec. 7, 1945, to John and Clothilde Aucoin Johnston in Louisville, KY.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Jean was a retired Terrebonne Parish school teacher who spent most of her 32 years, teaching at Terrebonne High School. She was an outstanding educator who touched the lives of many students.
Jean was a devout Catholic. She enjoyed traveling, crafting and gardening, and had a great love for her church.
She was preceded in death by her father, John L. Johnston; and her mother, Clothilde Aucoin Johnston. She is survived by cousins, friends and former students.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019