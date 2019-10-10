Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Jean Johnston
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Helen Johnston


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Helen Johnston Obituary
Jean Helen Johnston, 73, passed away suddenly at 12:33 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Jean was born Dec. 7, 1945, to John and Clothilde Aucoin Johnston in Louisville, KY.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Jean was a retired Terrebonne Parish school teacher who spent most of her 32 years, teaching at Terrebonne High School. She was an outstanding educator who touched the lives of many students.

Jean was a devout Catholic. She enjoyed traveling, crafting and gardening, and had a great love for her church.

She was preceded in death by her father, John L. Johnston; and her mother, Clothilde Aucoin Johnston. She is survived by cousins, friends and former students.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now