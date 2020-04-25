Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Jean Kathryn Avet (Kathy) Dominique

Jean Kathryn Avet (Kathy) Dominique Obituary
Jean Kathryn (Kathy) Avet Dominique, 65, a native of Alice, Texas, and resident of Houma, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her husband and daughter.

Due to current conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jean is survived by her husband, Stephen Dominique, of Houma; daughter, Jessica Chilton Steffan (Shem) of Pinehurst, Texas; sisters Linda Avet of Metairie, and Mary Avet Boudreaux (David), of Houma; grandchildren, Lauren Friery, Tyler Friery, and Quentin Friery of Deer Park, Texas; Jordan Chilton, of League City, Texas; and Donovan Salinas, of Pinehurst, Texas; and great-granddaughter, Mireya Hernandez of Deer Park.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Merlin Avet and Isabel Garcia Avet; and son, James Everett Chilton.

She was a 1973 graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School. She had retired from Milestone Management in Houston, Texas, and had returned to Houma in 2011. Her interests included gardening, cooking and camping. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for the care given during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial masses at St. Bernadette Catholic Church are preferred.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
