|
|
Jean Marie Boquet Foret was born Aug. 15, 1938, and passed Feb. 27, 2020. She was 81 years old. She was a longtime resident of Bourg and Houma.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Melinda Foret Bench; and son Larry Foret (Nancy); grandchildren, Tiffany Bench Rocket, Clayton Bench (Mesha), Anthony Foret (Stephanie), Jared Foret, Heather King (Toby), Michael Foret and Blake Foret; and great-grandchildren, Gavin Rockett, Brittnee Foret and Jayden Foret.
She is also survived by siblings, Carlene Ledet, Russell Boquet (Karin), Kathleen Barber, Deborah Falgout, Donna Boquet, and Carmen Jr (aka Moe) Boquet (Fran); and many nieces and nephews. She found them all a joy to visit with at holidays and family events.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carmen Sr. and Ann Boquet; brother, Michael Boquet; sons, David Foret and Barry Foret; and great-grandson, Alexander Foret.
Jean worked as a respiratory therapist at Terrebonne General Hospital and Chabert Medical Center in Houma. She served her community as president of the Ladies' Axillary of the Bourg Lions Club. She was a longtime member of the Aphrodite Carnival Club.
She was an avid reader, loved puzzles, bunko, bingo, pokeno, crocheting, studying and documenting the family genealogy.
Cremation is being handled by Chauvin Funeral Home with a private interment.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020