Jean-Marie Dale Verret
1939 - 2020
Raceland -
(August 9, 1939 -
October 5, 2020)
Jean-Marie Dale Verret, 81, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Jean is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sarah Jane Matherne; sons, Michael (Rachel), Shane, Brandon (Celeste), Josh (Maria); daughters, Nora (Jared), and Rebecca (Ben); grandchildren, Chelsie (Steven), Drake (Lyndsie), Brittany, Shanie (Nick), Matthew, Jacob, Duncan (Breahna), Talon, Taylor, Tallie, Rylee, Kael, Aliya, Caden and one great grandchild, Tucker. He is also survived by one sister, Tulia "Bea Bea" Borne (Herman) and two sister in laws, Betty Keller Verret and Velma Price Verret.
He is preceded in death by his father, Edward; mother, Nora Folse; brothers, Andrew "AP", Eddie, Dave, and Guy; father/mother in law, Ernest and Clara Matherne.
Jean retired from the Valentine Pulp and Papermill. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
A virtual service will be held October 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm for family and friends.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
