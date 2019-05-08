Jean-Paul Joseph Marmande, age 22, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2017. He was born June 13, 1996 and was a resident of Houma.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until service time Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in the St. Eloi Catholic Church Cemetery.



Jean-Paul is survived by his parents, Bill and Sherrell (Coulon) Marmande; his siblings, Maria, Jacques and Nicole; grandparents, Cleveland and Earline (Naquin) Coulon; and grandmother, Carol Ballay Marmande; his aunts and uncles, Sabrina LeBlanc, Errol Coulon, Craig Coulon, Robert Coulon, Ed Marmande, Madeleine and Lonny Deslatte, Chris and Susanne Marmande, Pat and Lauren Marmande, Mitch Marmande, Drs. Michell and Mark Peters, Suzanne Simon and Esther Gorsha, and Paul Simon; many cousins and friends; and his beloved dog, Mylee.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. William A. "Billy" Marmande and Marlene Moory Marmande; and aunt, Maria Marcelle Marmande.



Jean-Paul was a loving, kind and gentle soul, and his easy going, light-hearted spirit made all feel welcome and relaxed. He was generous and giving of his time and attention. He loved being in the company of his parents, siblings, grandparents and his many cousins, aunts and uncles. He enjoyed weekends at the camp, hunting and fishing, cooking for friends and family, classic rock, and a taste for the "finer things."



Jean-Paul graduated from Vandebilt Catholic High in 2015, and worked alongside his father at Duralite Insulators. He had a warm and welcoming smile. At work and in his personal life, Jean-Paul was a very diligent worker. His customers and coworkers trusted him, and his calm charisma helped keep everybody organized, focused and on task. When put on any task, he always did his very best.



As a friend, Jean-Paul loved fiercely and without judgment. He was a genuinely nice man who always gave his full attention. He was exceedingly loyal, forgiving and never held a grudge. He was empathetic and a great person to talk to when something was wrong. Jean-Paul accepted individuals for whom they were and saw the good in people at times when others might judge. His favorite quote was, "I am a lover, not a fighter." He always sought to make the best out of difficulties and turn any challenging situation into something positive. He was calm and confident under pressure. He was quiet but had a great sense of humor and contagious laugh. Jean-Paul was someone that everybody wanted to be around.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave,, Baton Rouge, LA 70820.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of family. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 8 to May 9, 2019