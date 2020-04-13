Houma Today Obituaries
Jeanette Authement Stringer, age 81, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was a Chauvin and a resident of Bourg.

A memorial will be held in honor of Jeanette at a later date.

Jeanette is survived by her sons, Keith Stringer, Sr. (Elizabeth), Darren Stringer (Debroah), Troy Stringer (Cindy), and Scotty Stringer (Jill); daughters, Elizabeth Stringer and Stacy Stringer; grandchildren, Holly, Kayla, Keith Jr., Destiny, Jeremy, Matthew, Katelyn, David, Devon, Jamie, Michael, Kyle, Steven, Toni, Maggie, Naomi, Channing, Chloe and Grant; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Steven Stringer; parents, Whitney and Zelida Prosperie Authement; and siblings, Leroy, Norman, and Adrien Authement.

Jeanette was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Jeanette was very talented, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, camping, and cooking. Anyone who knew Jeanette knew she was a lovely lady with a beautiful smile.

Jeanette was a parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church, very strong in her faith she loved and served her Lord. She leaves a legacy behind and she is now reunited with her husband Steven and rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to extend their greatest gratitude and thanks to the Suites at Sugarmill Point for their professional care and love for their mother during these trying times, God bless you all.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Jeanette Stringer will be held privately by the immediate family. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
