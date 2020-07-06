Jeanette Collins Eserman, 85, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on July 4, 2020, and non-related to COVID-19.



A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow, with burial in the Church Cemetery.



Jeanette is survived by her sons, Jude (Kelly) Eserman and Reggie (Vickie) Eserman; and grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Eserman and Matthew Eserman.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Irby Roy Eserman; parents, Hennesey and Marie Gaspard Collins; and siblings, Anita C. Guidry, Rosemary C. Griffin, Emel Collins, Sr., Livingston Collins, Freddie Collins, Olivia Collins, Rita Collins and Gloria C. Griffin.



Jeanette served at her local Catholic Church "Our Lady of Prompt Succor" in Golden Meadow for over 50 years.



Jeanette was a very loving, caring mother and friend who opened up her home and heart to all.



The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for their compassion and care they gave to their mother during her short stay.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store